Coronavirus: 20 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 245

A further 20 people in the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 245 positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours across the country.

The increase is 5.4% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 63 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – nine of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Scotland since Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 723,456 people in Scotland have been tested.

Of these people, 24,371 were positive and 699,085 were confirmed negative.

Since March 5, 4,341 inpatients who tested positive for the virus have been discharged from hospital.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 20 new cases recorded in the Grampian area since Saturday.

The total for the north-east and Moray has risen to 2,098.

On Saturday, 350 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period – the highest single day surge in cases since May.

There were also three deaths recorded in Scotland with one in the NHS Grampian area.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Saturday: “There will always be fluctuations in daily figures – that’s why we look at 7 day averages to balance out variations in testing etc. Even with that caveat though, today’s report underlines fact that COVID is rising. @scotgov

is considering over w/e what further action is needed.”