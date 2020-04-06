Coronavirus: 15 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in north-east

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east have jumped by 15 in the space of 24 hours.

Figures released today show 209 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 15 on yesterday’s figure of 194.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 222.

However, the Scottish Government confirmed “these figures are not fully representative of developments this weekend” as they work to move to a new, more accurate process, for reporting the number of people who have died because of Covid-19

More than 24,036 in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 3,961.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with xxxx.

[Flourish id=1521545 type=visualisation]

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: