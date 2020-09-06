Coronavirus: 14 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 208

A further 14 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 208 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country since Saturday – this is 2.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 245 people are in hospital after testing positive for the virus, and of those, four are in intensive care.

The hospital figure includes people who are no longer being treated for Covid-19, the daily update highlights.

There have been no deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,496.

A total of 631,353 people in Scotland have been tested since the outbreak began. Of these people, 21,397 were positive and 609,956 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data reveals there have been 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the Grampian area in the past 24 hours. The total for the north-east and Moray is now 1,970.

There are currently 12 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the north-east – a decrease of one from Saturday.

The biggest increase in cases since Saturday is in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

There have been 92 new cases recorded overnight.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Today’s numbers show a continued increase, including in % positive. While this reflects the substantial opening up of the economy, it reminds us of the need to deploy strong counter measures. We have two main tools at our disposal.

“One of these tools is Test & Protect – it is working well and so far reaching well over 90% of positive cases and close contacts. Within next few days we will launch a major enhancement – the Protect Scotland app – which will allow us to reach a wider range of contacts.

“Our other main tool – indeed our first line of defence – is ourselves. As we are all out and about more, we must take greater care on face coverings, hygiene, distance. PLEASE take this opportunity to think how you could tighten up on the #FACTS rules.”