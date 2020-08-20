Coronavirus: 12 new cases recorded in Grampian while north-east hospital admissions continue to rise

A further 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, new figures revealed.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 77 confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours across the country.

The country’s total since the pandemic began is now 19,534.

A total of 446,278 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people:426,744 were confirmed negative.

Since March 5, 4,202 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital.

There are currently 249 people with a confirmed case of coronavirus in hospitals across Scotland, and two people in intensive care.

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A regional breakdown of the data shows Grampian’s total has risen by 12 since Wednesday – from 1,861 to 1,873.

A total of 25 people are currently receiving treatment in hospital in the north-east – that number has been increasing for the past five days.

Scotland’s route out of lockdown has been stalled for at least another three weeks, as the number of new cases linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak in Perthshire rises to 43.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will remain in phase three as she revealed the 77 new coronavirus cases.

Of the 77 new cases, 27 were recorded in the NHS Tayside health board area. The region has been dealing with a “significant” cluster linked to the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus.