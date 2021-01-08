Cornhill Highland Games cancelled due to Covid

Cornhill Highland Games has been cancelled due to Covid.

The annual event was planned for Saturday June 5 but organisers have announced that it will now no longer take place.

This is due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, with the uncertainty around rules in the summer meaning volunteers cannot organise it properly.

The Games committee made the unanimous decision to cancel it.

Cornhill Highland Games Chairman, James Gregg, said: “It is with much disappointment that we have taken the decision to cancel the 2021 Cornhill Highland Games.

“Despite the positive advances being made with vaccinations, there remains a great deal of uncertainty and unknowns in the months ahead and it was therefore deemed unfeasible to continue with this year’s event.

“It takes a great deal of time and planning for our volunteer committee to organise and host the Games, and we must be realistic about timescales and the challenges that Covid-19 continues to pose.

“We want to deliver an event that is safe and enjoyable for all to attend and we do not feel that is possible in 2021.

“The safety and wellbeing of our volunteers, competitors, attendees and the local community must take priority.”

Organisers will now turn their attention to 2022, with the aim of bringing together a packed programme of events and other activities.

This will take place on Saturday June 4 2022.

The Cornhill Highland Games was established in 1997 and draws thousands of visitors from across Scotland and further afield.