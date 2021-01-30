Cornerstone encouraging people to sign up for fundraiser to mark 40th birthday

A charity which supporting more than 500 people across the north-east is marking its 40th anniversary with a fundraising challenge.

Cornerstone, which supports people with disabilities and other long-term health conditions across Scotland currently provide care to 584 people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

To mark its anniversary, it hopes that people in the north-east will take part in its #40for40 challenge.

The charity was founded in February 1980, but due to lockdown, wasn’t able to celebrate the occasion. It is now asking people to take part in the fundraiser during the last month of the year.

Participants are encouraged to walk, run, cycle or even space-hop 40 miles in their local areas in February, aiming to raise £100 each which will go towards Cornerstone.

Like many charities, it was significantly impacted by the pandemic, with a number of services forced to close and increased pressure felt by carers and family members across the country.

Louise Baxter, founding trustee and wife of Cornerstone’s late founder Nick Baxter said: “Every year, since 1980, has been a milestone in Cornerstone’s journey, taking the charity from nothing to supporting 3,000 people with disabilities across Scotland.

“Your challenge whether it’s walking, cycling or running helps to ensure Cornerstone will be there for the next 40 years. Every single pound that you raise will be expressed in Cornerstone’s work to promote human dignity, lust for life, enjoyment and a better quality of life for people with disabilities and their families.”

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to get in touch with Cornerstone on getinvolved@cornerstone.org.uk.

Online support will be given, including a social media template and graphics.