Video: Councillors call for investigation after masonry falls from roof of Aberdeen flats

Councillors have called for an investigation after masonry fell from a building in Aberdeen.

The Beach Boulevard was closed yesterday afternoon after masonry fell from the roof of a block of flats.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident at around 12.50pm, and the eastbound carriageway of the Beach Boulevard was shut.

Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Aberdeen City Council were informed.

A height vehicle from the SFRS was sent to the scene shortly after 1pm to examine the roof.

Photographs show a large granite block lying on the pavement of the Beach Boulevard.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, said the incident posed a “huge” risk to the public.

She said: “It’s certainly not a usual occurrence for a large granite block to fall from the roof of flats in Aberdeen.

“An incident like this can have such serious consequences and we know from other incidents, such as the one in Edinburgh, that it can be fatal.

“It has happened in other cities too and it is something that shouldn’t occur. Any object falling from height poses a huge health and safety hazard, and the granite block in this incidence is larger than most.

“I am pleased that nobody was harmed.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents George Street and Harbour, said he hopes the incident will be “thoroughly investigated”.

He said: “I was very concerned to hear about the incident and to see the size of the granite block which had fallen from the building.

“I know that similar incidents elsewhere in Scotland have had tragic consequences and I’m very thankful that this wasn’t the case this time.

“I hope the incident will be thoroughly investigated to see if anything could have been done to prevent it.

“Hopefully lessons can be learned to stop this incident from happening again.”