Adopt a Pet: Max, Nero and Alfie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Max

This handsome boy has a lot of energy and would be suited to an active household.

He can be strong on the lead and will need further training.

Max has been fine around other dogs but had become protective when his previous owner became pregnant.

He wouldn’t want to share his new home with a cat.

He loves to play and a secure garden is a must so he can play safely with his toys

Nero

Nero is an active boy with a lot of energy and will need a new owner who has the energy to keep up with him.

He has problems with being destructive so he will need an owner who has the time and patience to work on this with him.

Nero, who is 16 months old, has not been around cats previously and can been wary of other dogs. He has been around children previously with no problems.

Alfie

Alfie is a friendly boy who is looking for a new owner to be his companion and spoil him.

This lovely boy is four years old and has recently been neutered. It has been found he is better when off the lead, as sometimes when he is on the lead he can get himself quite wound up with other dogs.

Alfie has been around dogs previously but is not suitable to be homed with cats and can be quite wary of children.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com