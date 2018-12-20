Police issue fines to north-east drivers for bad parking

Police have handed out fines to inconsiderate drivers in a joint effort with Aberdeen council.

Officers and community wardens from Aberdeen City Council have carried out patrols over the past few days, with 16 fines handed out.

Focusing on the Palmerston Road area of Aberdeen, the patrols also handed out a fixed penalty notice and 34 warnings for parking on zig-zags.

Local Officer Constable Buchan said: “Detection and prevention of road traffic offences is a priority for local community policing teams across Aberdeen.

“However, high-visibility targeted operations like this, working in partnership with community wardens, sends out a clear message to motorists that inappropriate driving behavior will not be tolerated.

“This was a directed operation in relation to complaints from members of the local community highlighting the parking issues within this area and I ask that the local community continue to tell us their concerns so that we can work together and make the area safer for everyone”