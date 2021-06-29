A man has been handed unpaid work after going on a vandalism rampage – in the car park of police headquarters.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Andrew Wills damaged a string of police vehicles at the police city centre HQ on April 6.

The 28-year-old targeted five cop cars, scratching the bodywork, smashing windows, mirrors and headlamps of one vehicle, and damaged the wing mirror, bodywork and windows of another.

A third was also scratched while the fourth was left with a smashed window, dented roof and scratched bodywork.

The fifth was also left with scratches.

Wills, of Old Church Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of malicious mischief over the incident.

‘It’s all because of drugs’

He also admitted two charges of vandalism to non-police vehicles on Gerrard Street in Aberdeen on May 24.

Wills damaged the rear windscreen of one vehicle and the wing mirror of another.

And Wills also admitted shoplifting from Lidl on Greenwell Road in February 2020.

Defence agent John McLeod said: “He feels he’s let himself and the court down and it’s all because of drugs.

“The offences themselves are ridiculous.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Wills to be supervised for 18 months and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.