Man who asked to ‘borrow’ police car and then tried to steal one avoids jail

A man who walked into an Aberdeen police station and asked to “borrow” a police car has avoided jail.

Pawel Kiszczak turned up at the Queen Street station and asked for the keys to a vehicle before attempting to steal the CID car.

The 34-year-old was later found in the driver’s seat of an unlocked vehicle and arrested on Saturday, January 18.

Kiszczak admitted attempting to steal the car and causing malicious damage to it.

A previous court hearing was told he was captured on CCTV wandering through the car park before entering an insecure vehicle.

Kiszczak was found sitting in the driver’s seat and later was taken to Kittybrewster police station.

When the vehicle was inspected it was found that the carpet in the front passenger-side footwell had been ripped and wires pulled out of a radio terminal.

Defence agent Peter Keene told Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday Kiszczak was actively trying to find somewhere to live.

Mr Keene said: “It has been two weeks since he was remanded in custody. He tells me he is off his methadone prescription. He is now free from drugs.

“He hopes to obtain housing and is due to meet with the housing department officials on Friday.

He has apologised to his mother and he is hoping to stay with her for a couple of days at least.”

Sheriff William Summers had previously warned Kiszczak that he could face jail but said at the sentencing hearing: “The public interest will be served by giving you a community disposal.”

Sheriff Summers ordered Kiszczak, of Elphinstone Court, Aberdeen, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for 12 months.

He was admonished on a shoplifting charge.