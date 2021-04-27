The Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has weighed into the growing feud between Colin and Cuthbert the Caterpillar with their own creepy crawly creation.

Chocolate caterpillar cakes hit the headlines when Marks and Spencer made preparations to sue Aldi for ripping off their idea.

Now the Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has launched its own kiwi-flavoured chocolate-faced caterpillar-inspired desert called Coolio – reported to be a distant cousin of Colin and Cuthbert escaping the publicity of his relatives.

Coolio the Caterpillar is just one new flavour

The bright green recipe has made its debut in the chillers at the Speyside business this week to welcome customers back to the store.

And Coolio is not the only new flavour on the boards with a beer and bacon flavour also on offer.

Word spread quickly of the fry-up and brewery combination with one customer calling in advance to check when he could taste a scoop.

Owner Sheila Gray said: “When I first started in business 11 years ago I realised that to be successful, you had to be different.

“Obviously we have our core flavours which are mega popular but we also like to try some things that are a bit different so people always see new things when they come in.

“Coolio was just a bit of fun. We saw everyone else making their own caterpillar cakes so we decided to do our own.”

Caterpillar creations are far from the most outlandish deserts to come from the Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour kitchen.

The experimental kitchen of Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour

In 2019 the shop hit the headlines for a haggis and potato scone topped whisky-flavour for Burns Night, which was described as “better than sex” by one customer.

And last year sweet and sour sauce was on the menu to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Mrs Gray explained the new bacon and beer flavour was already causing a stir.

She said: “I had one young chap messaging me to ask what time we opened so he could come and get one – he messaged me back afterwards to say it was now his favourite.

“I fry up the bacon, soak it in the cream and then use that whole creamy mix to make it. I think it’s pretty unique.

“We use beer from Spey Valley Brewery, get organic milk from Tynet not far from here and the bacon comes Alford.

“I like to use local suppliers because at the end of the day, we’re all in this together.”

