Cook up a treat with these quick and easy festive recipes

It’s important to make the most of delicious Christmas leftovers by transforming them into hearty mains.

And it couldn’t be easier to turn your scraps of turkey into a dish that’s fresh, vibrant and full of flavour. Jill Adron of Maryfield Turkey Farm has provided not one, but two recipes that are sure to leave your family and loved ones wanting more.

Looking to tuck into something different? Montgomerie Restaurant’s head chef, Andrew West, and Maryculter House’s head chef, Alan Scott Clarke, show us how to plate impressive dishes using quality local seafood.

Leftover Turkey Recipes

Courtesy of Maryfield Turkey Farm

Turkey and Rice with Rosemary and Thyme

Ingredients:

500g diced turkey

½ cup uncooked long grain rice

200g sliced mushrooms

75g slivered almonds

¼ tsp rosemary

¼ tsp thyme

½ tsp salt

500ml turkey stock

Method:

Place all the ingredients into a buttered casserole dish and stir. Bake in the oven 180C/gas mark 4 for 50 minutes or until the rice is tender and the turkey is cooked through. The top should brown slightly. Remove from the oven and serve with salad or vegetables.

Balti Turkey

Ingredients:

500g diced turkey

Oil

2 medium onions

3 medium tomatoes, halved and sliced

Cinnamon stick

2 black cardamom pods

4 black pepper corns

½ tsp black cumin seeds

Garlic paste

Ginger paste

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

2 tsp natural yogurt

4 tsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander

2 fresh green chillies, chopped with the seeds in (or out depending on your preferred heat)

Method:

Heat the oil and fry onions until golden brown. Add tomatoes and stir well. Add cinnamon stick, cardamoms, peppercorns, black cumin seeds ginger paste, garlic paste, garam masala, chilli powder and salt. Lower the heat and stir fry for 5 minutes. Add diced turkey and stir fry for 5-10 minutes until the spices are mixed in well. Add yoghurt and mix well. Lower the heat again and cover the pan. Cook gently for 15 minutes stirring every so often to prevent sticking. Finally add lemon juice, fresh coriander and green chillies. Serve with rice.

Seafood Recipes

Pan-seared Halibut with New Potatoes and Greens

Courtesy of Montgomerie Restaurant

Ingredients:

1 good-sized halibut fillet, cut in two pieces

6 new potatoes

12 fine green beans

1 medium lemon

1tsp butter

1tbsp olive or vegetable oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Parsley to garnish

For the sauce:

½ small white onion

125ml white wine

350ml double cream,

1tsp chicken bouillon

½ tsp garlic paste

½ tsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven at 170C or gas mark 4. In a medium-sized saucepan, bring cold water to the boil. Drop the new potatoes into the boiling water and cook for 15-20 mins. Begin to prepare the halibut fillet. Using a sharp knife, cut the halibut fillet into two pieces. Heat olive oil in a medium to large-sized non-stick frying pan over high heat. Once the pan is hot, season the halibut with a pinch of salt and black pepper on both sides and place on to the pan presentation side down. Leave to seal for a time no greater than 2 minutes. Flip the halibut over, the presentation side of the fish should have a golden-brown colour when ready to turn. Cook on the other side for a further 2 minutes. Place in oven and cook for 5-10 minutes. Once the halibut is in the oven, add your fine green beans to your new potatoes when the potatoes are almost ready and cook alongside. Once the new potatoes and fine green beans are cooked, drain and leave to one side. Once the new potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut in half and season with salt and pepper. Layer the new potatoes and beans on to your plate of choice, remove fish from oven and lay carefully on top.

For the sauce:

Take one small saucepan and place on to a medium heat. Add oil to the pan. Once the pan is hot, add fine diced onion and sweat off (cooking without colouring) until onion is soft. Add the white wine and garlic paste. Then add chicken stock and mix together with a wooden spoon or whisk. Once simmering, reduce heat to low. Add cream and leave to simmer for 5-10 minutes. Add chopped parsley to garnish Pour sauce around the new potatoes and slightly over the halibut fillet. Serve with lemon slices and enjoy.

North Sea Halibut with Potato fondant, Pea Purée and Smoked Pancetta

Courtesy of Maryculter House

Ingredients

For the pea purée:

400g frozen peas

150ml chicken stock

200ml boiling water

80g diced cold salted butter, separated into two portions of 40g

For the potato fondants (makes 4 portions):

1x large Bakers 40 potato

Small bunch fresh thyme

Small bunch rosemary

50g diced salted butter

200ml chicken stock

Salt

10ml rapeseed oil

For the halibut:

4x 160g-170g fillets of halibut skin off

4x slices of white loaf

100g diced cold butter

10ml rapeseed oil

Pinch of salt

For the smoked pancetta:

200g block of pancetta, skin removed and chopped into small cubes or you can use pre-diced pancetta.

Method:

How to make the pea purée:

In a suitable sized saucepan combine the chicken stock and boiling water, along with 40g of the diced salted butter. Add to a high heat stove top and bring to the boil. As soon as the water is boiling, add the frozen peas and boil for 2 minutes. Strain the liquid through a sieve into a bowl, and keep the liquid to one side. Tip the hot peas into the food processor and begin to blend, slowly incorporating the sieved liquid to blend to a smoother consistency. Once it has reached a purée consistency, add the other 40g of salted butter, and emulsify the purée until it is smooth and has a nice shine to it. Season with a pinch of salt and white pepper. You can put it back through a sieve if a smoother consistency is required.

How to make the potato fondants:

Pre-heat oven to 190C. Using a sharp knife cut a small part of the potato off (lengthways) so that it will sit flat on the chopping board. Place the pastry cutter on the potato and cut through it ensuring you aren’t near the edges. Push the potato fondant out of the cutter and set aside. Repeat again on the other side of the potato. Then cut both fondants in half, so you now have four potato fondants. Lightly oil a frying pan (which is suitable for oven use), and season the pan with a pinch of salt. Place the four potatoes in the pan, turn the heat up and allow to cook and colour for 1 ½ minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Flip potatoes over and repeat the process. Add the thyme, rosemary, chicken stock and diced butter. Put the frying pan in the oven if possible, but if not remove all the ingredients and add to a casserole dish. Cook in the oven at 190C for 15-18 minutes until the potatoes can be pierced with no resistance with a knife. Remove from the liquid and set aside for plating.

How to make the halibut:

Cut the crusts off the bread and discard. Roll out the bread with a rolling pin. Place the bread on to a chopping board with the halibut on top, and square off so that it fits nicely. Add your frying pan to a low heat, lightly oil the pan and add a pinch of salt. Add your four portioned halibut and bread pieces to the pan bread side down and turn the heat up to a low medium. The bread will begin to colour golden brown after 1-2 minutes. Once fully coloured carefully flip the fish over so that it is fish side down. Leave for 1 minute to seal the fish then add the diced butter and turn the heat down to low. Using a spoon, scoop up the melted butter from the pan and carefully baste and pour back over each fish. Continue cooking for 4-6 minutes until the fish is cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside for plating.

How to make the smoked pancetta:

Cook under the grill just as you would bacon. Set aside for plating.

How to plate: