Converted detached steading with great links to Aberdeen

This converted detached steading has been thoughtfully designed to create a bright and airy living space.

The charming property in Kingswells has retained its period characteristics, including red brick fireplaces.

Despite being only a few miles out of Aberdeen city centre, the property, with its extensive mature landscaped grounds is both quiet and private.

Key Facts

Price: Offers over £550,000

Address: The Steadings, Woodside Of Cloghill, Kingswells, AB15 8SA

Accommodation: 5 bedrooms, 3 living rooms and 4 bathrooms

Property size: 352m2

Council Tax band: H

The steading features a stunning limestone flooring throughout the semi-open plan ground floor.

This property’s rustic-styled large kitchen comes complete with an Aga and island unit incorporating a breakfast bar with the living area and dining ares visible through arches.

There is also a utility room with a lot of storage space, well-proportioned double bedroom, further double bedroom with an en suite shower room and an additional bathroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a generously-sized master bedroom, which benefits from a large dressing room with an extensive range of fitted wardrobes and storage cupboards and a spacious en suite bathroom with a free standing bath.

There are two further bedrooms and a sitting room and a bathroom.

Externally, there are extensive garden grounds, garden with a patio area, shed and a double garage.

There is also a detached building on the paddock, which could be converted to stables.