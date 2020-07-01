Controversy as Aberdeen councillors agree revised budget

Councillors in Aberdeen have agreed a revised budget reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the city.

But a row over the number of councillors allowed to participate in the meetings continued after opposition leaders hit out at the administration.

Aberdeen City Council’s urgent business committee met to decide how to fill gaps caused by additional costs and loss of income because of the pandemic.

Last week, the Evening Express revealed the local authority was facing a £9.5 million black hole due to the impact of coronavirus on the city.

Included within the budget is £3.26 million of proposed additional savings, with cuts coming from council services in order to help bridge the deficit the local authority is facing.

A further £6.6 million will be taken from the council’s early learning and childcare grant after the Scottish Government gave the green light for it to be used to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Some of the largest savings include more than £815,000 through not filling vacant posts during 2020/21, and £242,000 in a reduction of hardware and software support and reduced demand on corporate contracts around stationary, printing and travel.

A reduction in the repairs budget for tenanted non-residential property will be made by £140,000, £185,000 through the IT service desk call rate through a reduction in service desk time, £90,000 by less purchasing of new stock at the library as well as £470,000 due to accelerating the redesign of ASN provisions across the city through a reduced contract.

Redesigns are also proposed around critical accounting services, which will save £138,000, and around the education central team structure which will save £150,000.

Other additional money will be kept through removing funding to the Bulawayo Trust – a charity which provides aid to those living in poverty in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – to the value of £25,000, and £12,000 by removing the Peterculter roads depot. Reducing street lighting levels by 50% during the hours of 12am and 5am to save on electricity will save £100,000, and a further £100,000 from reducing the structures/flooding and coastal protection team’s revenue budget on bridge inspections and bridge maintenance by 20%.

Chewing gum removal was proposed to not take place in 2020, the first street weed spray of the year will also no longer take place and delaying some project works in parks in the financial year will also be suspended, saving £22,000.

A total of £30,000 will also be kept by removing the cost of printing the proposed local development plan.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Despite the measures being agreed, the meeting was overshadowed by continued wrangling over the format, with only five councillors present rather than the 44 current elected members.

Councillors voted in March to suspend most committees, including full council, and reduce the number of councillors on those committees still running from nine to five.

An amendment put forward by Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill, which would have seen the proposals delayed until a special meeting of the full council within two weeks, was voted down.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden accused the opposition of “dithering” said any delay to the decision would have been “unacceptable”.

He said: “The opposition do not understand the seriousness of the situation if they think it is possible to keep pushing these decisions back.

“Fortunately this puts us back to having a balanced budget for the rest of the year and puts us in a strong financial position. However, we might have to make further tough decisions depending on what happens with Covid-19 in the coming months, so we need to be careful.

“It is a relief we were able to use the early learning and childcare funding and that flexibility has really helped. However, we need more certainty around things like school openings to be able to plan.

“There are plenty of questions which need to be answered, and there are still a lot of unknowns about what the future will bring.”

He added: “All parties agreed to this approach in March, so either they were sleeping and didn’t know what they were voting for or they have performed a complete u-turn.

“For the opposition to try to delay these measures for another two weeks was irresponsible and unacceptable, because every day that passes without a decision the financial picture gets worse.

“This administration is about action and we have to do things without dither and delay.”

Fellow co-leader Jenny Laing said: co-leader Jenny Laing said: “It’s always a very difficult thing when you’re looking to make cuts to the budget, particularly when it is a matter of weeks after the last one.

“I think we all understand we are living in extraordinary times, it’s been significant on the local authority and our funding. It was necessary for us to do.

“The report clearly indicates that as we move forward we will have increased pressures around services and we made a decision today and we tried to maintain as much as possible public services.

“It’s about the council doing its best in a more streamlined way. We had a small sum of funding from the Scottish Government but it’s nowhere near what we need.”

Mrs Laing said it was disappointing to see the opposition leaders had not prepared an alternative budget, and instead wished to defer to a meeting of full council.

She added: “The group leaders agreed in March that almost all our committees would be cancelled. I was very disappointed they decided not to bring forward any proposals. We are used to the delayed delivery, I think they didn’t want to make the hard choices.

“They are hiding behind an argument that it’s not democratic, I would totally disagree with that.

“The administration group have shared the papers with every single member, prior to the discussion. We are making progress and at the end of the day we are group leaders and I think the people of Aberdeen will be able to understand these savings.

“The opposition have chosen to reject that, I think that shows they deserve to be in opposition, I don’t think they are fit to do it.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said he and Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill had attempted to ensure all councillors were present at the meeting, without success.

He said: “We tried to increase the number of councillors on the committee back to nine because having five people making all the decisions is not a good thing.

“When decisions like this are being taken, it’s vital all elected members have the opportunity to speak and participate because it is going to affect everyone in the city.

“There is no reason we couldn’t have a full council meeting. Most of the other councils in Scotland have done it – including our neighbours in Aberdeenshire.

“When we voted for the measures in March it wasn’t clear at that point we would have to vote on a revised budget. It was unclear where we were going to be.

“Ian Yuill and myself both moved at the last urgent business committee that we should amend how we go about our business, but the administration did not agree.”

Mr Nicoll added: “I have no sympathy with Mr Lumsden’s claim a special meeting of the full council would have caused delays. The motion called for it to be held within two weeks, and it could have been done by the end of this week.

“We could have had a decision which was taken by the whole of the city council but instead have one which was decided by the administration leaders alone.”

Mr Yuill added: “I certainly believe that the full council meeting in August should be proceeding.

“I believe the next one is in December, which would be nine months since the last one. That’s disgraceful, we need to be meeting to discuss the issues facing our city.

“The Liberal Democrats’ view is that we could be meeting just now, it happens in Aberdeenshire, but the administration are blocking the council from meeting. It’s a disgrace.”