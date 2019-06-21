Controversial plans to axe free parking in towns get go-ahead from north-east council

Fears have been raised that north-east small businesses will pay the price after controversial plans to scrap free parking in north-east towns were approved.

Motorists can currently park in town centres in Aberdeenshire free of charge for up to half an hour under a system previously introduced to make local shops more accessible.

But earlier this year the council tabled proposals to abandon the scheme and yesterday they were given the green light.

Now drivers will be charged 50p for the first hour of parking, £1 for one to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for longer periods.

Members of the infrastructure services committee (ISC) voted to go ahead with the changes in September.

Westhill and district councillor and opposition spokesman David Aitchison had tabled an amendment at the meeting which would keep the 30-minute free period, while increasing the cost of parking after the initial half-hour.

But council officers said the amendment would not alleviate the deficit in council parking.

Peter Argyle, ISC chairman, said: “This is one of those issues that we have given a lot of consideration to in the past.

“We have debated it at some length and it had gone to the area committees beforehand.

“The logical next step is the making and implementation of the traffic order.

“It will come into effect on September 1 and we will get feedback from officers when we have 12 months’ worth of data on how it is panning out.”

Council officials previously revealed that it costs £48,000 a month to run car parks across the region, when they generate only £33,000 a month.