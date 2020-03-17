Controversial church wants to teach ‘Biblical world view’ at new Aberdeen school

A controversial church wants to open the first independent religious school in Aberdeen to teach children a “Biblical world view”.

Grace Reformed Church, on Long Walk Road, Mastrick, has unveiled a video in association with Melville-Knox Christian School providing details of its plans.

The video references the teaching of “pro-LGBT content” and cites a “contradiction” between the way children belonging to the church are taught at home and at school.

One LGBT campaigner has expressed concern the school could leave children feeling unloved.

The church’s website says it believes the 1689 London Baptist Confession of Faith “is a good summary of what the Bible teaches”.

The confession of faith says: “Marriage is to be between one man and one woman.”

Melville-Knox has one school which opened in 2014 in Glasgow and has 25 pupils.

In the video, the church’s pastor, John-William Noble said: “If you are bringing your children up with a Biblical world view and yet, for many hours in the day, they are being taught from a world view that is an actual contradiction to that, then that’s surely something we do need to be thinking about.

“This is one of the main drives forward for establishing a Christian school in Aberdeen.”

Also in the video, Melville-Knox board member John Cormack said: “The whole education system and the whole secularisation of our culture really has a hatred for what the Bible teaches.

“It is our ambition to see Melville-Knox Christian schools set up across Scotland.”

Also in the video, the Scottish Family Party’s Richard Lucas said: “The Scottish Government has implemented what they call LGBT inclusive education, which means that pro-LGBT content has to be included from nursery all the way through school, in any subject where it is deemed to be relevant.

“You won’t find a lesson on why you should be honest or why you shouldn’t steal things.

“People would just think ‘oh, that’s a ridiculous thing to have a lesson about – why would you need to focus on that?’

“Discipline is falling to bits in lots of Scottish schools. Speak to teachers and they will tell you absolute horror stories.”

According to the video, the aim is to situate the school within the church.

Lise Bos, who lived in Aberdeen for almost six years and is a former adviser to Aberdeen University’s LGBTQ+ Student Forum, said: “The Scottish Government introducing the subject of LGBT themes was an important step and was applauded by many.

“I am concerned that, if children are given an education at this school which does not include the teaching of those themes, those among them who are LGBT will be forced to internalise their sexuality and believe they are unloved and that what they are is wrong and sinful.

“I fundamentally disagree with everything this church stands for. This school is out of kilter with life in 2020.”

The church and Melville-Knox Christian School declined an opportunity to be interviewed by the Evening Express.

When asked to say what the school would teach, Mr Noble said: “We are not at a stage to discuss this because we need to develop the specifics of the curriculum after we have employed a teacher.

“Also, the video expresses the incorporation of LGBT into state education but we haven’t stated anything with regards to our school.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We expect independent schools – like all other schools in Scotland – to provide an inclusive and positive educational experience for their LGBT pupils and protect and promote LGBT rights.

“While independent schools are free to develop and deliver education around relationships, sexual health and parenthood that suits their own context, we expect teachers’ core values to respect social and cultural diversity, engage pupils in real world issues and embrace equality.”

The church is holding an information event at 3pm on Saturday.

Visit tinyurl.com/gracechurchaberdeen to watch the video.