Controversial Aberdeen homes plans recommended – despite more than 100 objections

Controversial plans for a house close to the Deeside Way route have been recommended for approval – despite more than 100 objections.

The proposals for the development would see a building constructed in the grounds of Bieldside Lodge.

However, 135 letters of objection were submitted to Aberdeen City Council, with Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council objecting on the basis of it hindering the use of the Deeside Way.

Concerns were also raised over the future of a historic gazebo connected to the property, as well as woodland in the area.

But council planners have now recommended that the application is approved, subject to conditions.

These include that no access to the site will be permitted via the Deeside Way unless it can be shown how this will be done without damaging trees.

The plans will go before councillors next week.