Controversial Aberdeen care home shuts down

A heavily criticised Aberdeen care home has shut its doors for the last time.

Banks O’ Dee Care Home on Abbotswell Road, Tullos, got into the bad books of the Care Inspectorate watchdog in January 2018 and failed to rectify a catalogue of errors.

At five inspections since, monitors noticed residents going without their reading glasses and hearing aids and others being left to sleep for 15 hours a day.

Such was the poor organisation, residents were served lunch an hour after breakfast, leaving loved ones “distressed” according to one inspection report.

A spokesman for the home confirmed the final residents have “departed” and the home is “officially closed”.

Sixty older people used to live at the home and its owner Four Seasons Health Care has been working with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to move them to other care homes in recent months.

As of May 8 there were 11 residents living there – and that was down to two by the weekend.

Inspectors published a report on March 19 which included details of an improvement notice served on the home.

It included four requirements inspectors wanted to see fulfilled before Friday. However, the closure makes the requirements academic.