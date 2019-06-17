Controversial Aberdeen care home set to shut down

An Aberdeen care home heavily criticised by inspectors is to shut down tomorrow, the Evening Express can reveal.

Banks O’ Dee Care Home on Abbotswell Road, Tullos, got into the bad books of the Care Inspectorate watchdog in January 2018 and failed to rectify a catalogue of errors.

At five inspections since, monitors noticed residents going without their reading glasses and hearing aids and others being left to sleep for 15 hours a day.

Such was the poor organisation at the home, residents were served lunch an hour after breakfast, leaving their loved ones “distressed” according to one inspection report.

Sixty older people used to live at the home and its owner Four Seasons Health Care has been working with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to move them to other care homes in recent months.

As of May 8 there were 11 residents living there – and that was down to two by this weekend.

A Four Seasons spokeswoman said: “Both of the final residents will move tomorrow. Staff will also finish on the same date.”

Inspectors published a report on March 19 which included details of an improvement notice served on the home.

It included four requirements that inspectors wanted to see fulfilled before Friday. However, the closure makes the requirements academic.

The March report said: “Although the organisation had deployed a significant amount of resources and senior staff to ensure that residents’ care was planned and outcome focused, the quality and standard of the documentation remained a concern.

“We found when senior staff were not present, some poor practice was not being identified or addressed promptly.

“This resulted in the outcomes for residents’ varying significantly from day-to-day.

“Not all staff were fully aware of the residents’ changing needs or increased risks.

Integration Joint Board chairwoman Sarah Duncan said: “Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has since been working closely with residents, family members and the operator over the past weeks to ensure continuity of care and wellbeing for the residents in the home, and working hard to find new places for them.”