Controversial £30 garden waste charge launches in Aberdeen

Today marks the start of a controversial new £30 garden waste permit scheme in the city.

The city council announced the introduction of the fee to take away gardening waste from homes earlier this year.

Residents were asked to apply for a “tamperproof” sticker to fix to their brown bins through an application online.

The move was introduced in a bid to help the cash-strapped local authority raise funds, after facing cuts to its budget of £41.2 million.

With the new scheme now in motion, Councillor Ian Yuill – who has been a vocal opponent of the initiative – today said it is a “big mistake”.

He added it punishes those who wish to recycle garden waste and who do not have access to a vehicle.

Mr Yuill said: “The Liberal Democrat view remains that it should never have been introduced and we will fight until it is no more. It is going to be a big mistake. I think this will be bad for the city and bad for the environment.

“As with anything I think residents will be confused because the people of Aberdeen are used to getting their brown bin collected every two weeks.”

Aberdeen City Council wrote to householders to inform them of the change – which was officially marked to start from yesterday – in July.

Residents have been asked to apply for the scheme since July 15 but can still do on the council website with the £30 valid until August 31 next year.

Applications are still open at any point during the year, however it will cost £30 regardless of when in the year it is purchased.

The permit cannot be transferred to another property and will not be refunded when residents move house. Food waste will continue to be collected free of charge.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Councillor Yuill should be reminded that we are introducing a charge for garden waste due to the atrocious settlement from the Scottish Government.

“The Liberal Democrats could have joined the administration in writing to the Scottish Government requesting that £28 million was not cut from our agreed revenue grant.

“Instead of a brown bin charge the Liberal budget proposed slashing funding to Fairer Aberdeen by over £500,000 hitting the most vulnerable, the poor, the disabled and the most disadvantaged communities right across our city.

“He also proposed giving Lads Club, Fersands Family Centre, Middlefield and Printfield Community projects massive cuts to their funding.

“I would challenge Councillor Yuill to visit these groups with me and explain to them why he favours no charge for brown bins at the expense of supporting the valuable work carried out by our communities.”