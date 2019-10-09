Contrast between Aberdeen’s rich and poor features on TV show

The sharp contrast between rich and poor residents in Aberdeen was the focus of the final episode of a TV series on poverty.

Activist and prize-winning author Darren McGarvey took a tour of Scotland in his six-part series on BBC Scotland.

The final part of Darren McGarvey’s Scotland focused on the Granite City and aired last night at 10pm.

He said: “Four years ago oil-rich Aberdonians earned the highest salaries in Scotland, coming second only to London in their pay packet.

“Today it’s a different picture. Welfare reforms, wages stagnation and a lack of affordable housing have created a perfect storm of adversity.”

During the episode Darren sits down for a chat in the city centre with a homeless man and he also speaks to Polish-born Daniel, who arrived during the oil boom years but has latterly been diagnosed with a crippling illness and now struggles to access key benefits.