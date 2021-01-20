Contraflow in place on major Aberdeen road

A contraflow will be in place for around three days on a major Aberdeen road.

SGN will be carrying out works on the A92 South Anderson Drive this week, which will require a section of the road to be closed.

To manage traffic, a contraflow system will be in place on the northbound carriageway of the road between its junctions with Headland Court and Broomhill Avenue.

A traffic order for the contraflow states it is planned to be in operation from 6am today until 4pm on Friday, January 22 – however, SGN said it could not confirm how long its work would take to complete.

The measures will be in place while repair works on a gas leak in the area are carried out.

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “From Wednesday 20 January, we’ll be working in the A92 South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen between its junctions with Broomhill Avenue and Ruthrieston Road while we carry out an urgent repair to our gas network.

“For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ll need to close the southbound lane of the dual carriageway. A temporary contraflow will be in place to allow two way traffic on the northbound side of the dual carriageway.

It’s too soon to say how long our work will take but we aim to fully reopen the road as soon as possible.”

Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents the area, said: “This repair work is clearly going to disrupt traffic on South Anderson Drive. It is though very important that the gas pipes are repaired. “Hopefully the gas repair work will be completed as quickly as possible.”

Works are also being carried out further north on the road, on North Anderson Drive and on Auchmill Road as part of the multi-million-pound project at the Haudagain roundabout.

Drivers have been warned that delays may be experienced while construction is ongoing, which involves installing a link road as part of the scheme.

A 12-week contraflow was put in place on North Anderson Drive earlier this month.

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, said there would be inevitable delays as a result, but the project would be ‘hugely beneficial’ once completed, and urged people to find other ways into the city if possible.

She said: “It will cause difficulties for a lot of people, not just motorists but anyone commuting into the city from that side of the city.

“It will be difficult for people who have to use that route but it is essential works.

“People also need to be mindful of the workers who will be there.

“This work needs to be done in order to install the link road there which will be very beneficial.

“Hopefully, due to the lockdown, there will be less traffic on the road but I would also urge people to find other ways into the city.”