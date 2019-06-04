Contracts for major Aberdeen projects set to be signed this month​

Contracts for a number of major Aberdeen projects are due to be signed by the end of this month.

At a meeting of the capital programme yesterday, officers confirmed the local authority was close to finalising details for the renovations of Union Terrace Gardens and a development of more than 300 homes on the former site of Summerhill Education Centre.

During a discussion about Union Terrace Gardens, SNP councillor Alexander McLellan asked for an update on the £28.3 million project.

Chief officer for capital John Wilson said a letter of intent had been shared with the chosen contractor.

He added: “We’re also currently working with consultants and once that is complete – which I expect will be very soon – a contract will be signed.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Following up on the question, Steve Whyte, head of resources at the local authority, confirmed it is hoped there will be decisions made and contracts finalised for other major capital projects.

He said: “Between now and the end of June, we are working to conclude the contracts for Provost Skene’s House, Summerhill and Union Terrace Gardens.

“There will also be contracts we are looking to sign for some new early learning centres and nurseries.

“They should be ready to sign over the next two to three weeks.”