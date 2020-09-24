Contractors working to get Aberdeen council home building project back on track after lockdown

Officers are working with contractors to get Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme projects back on track.

Some of the biggest impacts have been seen on the local authority’s house building programme, as a result of the lockdown period which stopped construction.

Two of the schemes affected are the new build housing at Summerhill, which includes 369 units, and Wellheads Drive, which has a further 283 homes.

Covid-19 meant that work was stopped in April, and only resumed around 12 weeks later.

The local authority has re-iterated its commitment to carrying out work to deliver 2,000 new council homes, which has continued under regulations since work was able to resume.

It was noted at a Capital Programme Committee meeting that good progress is being made, with almost 200 new houses built at Smithfield and Manor Walk so far.

Plans for more homes are also in the works for Tillydrone, Kincorth, Craighill and Greenferns.

Capital programme committee convener Councillor Marie Boulton said: “I was pleased to hear that progress is once again being made on our capital projects despite the obvious impact of Covid-19 which no one could have anticipated when construction began.

“We recognise and accept that completion deadlines will inevitably be delayed and additional costs incurred as a result. However, I would like to thank our officers who are working hard to minimise the impacts of the pandemic in delivering these hugely important projects as quickly and efficiently as possible.”