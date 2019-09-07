Work set to begin on major scheme to transform Aberdeen landmark

Contractors will begin the long-awaited process of transforming Union Terrace Gardens on Monday.

The £25.7 million project will see walkways, new pavilions, event space and play facilities created in the Victorian park.

Construction contractor Balfour Beatty will move on site on Monday to begin a six-week period of setting up for the planned revamp.

The first stage of works will include a new safety structure built on Union Bridge and groundworks in the gardens.

A number of pavements around the site will be closed from next week due to the protective hoardings required during the work.

The affected areas include the eastern footway on Union Terrace, a section of the southern path on Rosemount Viaduct, and the north side of Union Bridge.

These hoardings will be extended into the park next year during works on the arches and widening of paths.

Meanwhile, a newly-released report, which will be considered by the city council’s capital programme committee on Thursday, has revealed key milestones for delivery of the project.

These include the creation of Union Street Bridge, due to be complete by January 2020, and the completion of a lighting feature by December 2020.

Signs on the temporary fencing along Union Bridge will be put into storage while work to install the safety barrier is ongoing.

