Contractor who visited major north-east gas terminal tests positive for coronavirus

A contractor who visited a major north-east gas plant has been confirmed as having coronavirus.

The worker was at the St Fergus complex near Peterhead earlier in the week.

Bosses at the energy terminal have temporarily cut the number of staff and have isolated and deep cleaned the areas the person visited.

A spokesman for Shell said: “A contractor who visited St Fergus earlier in the week has been confirmed as having Covid-19.

“We have temporarily reduced manpower at the plant while the areas that the individual worked in are isolated and deep cleaned. This was a planned response to any cases of Covid-19.

The condition of the contractor, who did not work for Shell, is unknown.

