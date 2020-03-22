Contractor wanted for £95,000 north-east bothy restoration project

A historical north-east bothy is in line for a £95,000 restoration to make it safe ahead of a project to breathe new life into it.

The Banff Bothy roof is in urgent need of repair after years of neglect have left it in danger of falling in completely.

It is attached to Banff Vinery at Duff House and forms part of a larger refurbishment of the former tourist attraction.

The former greenhouse is a B-listed building and is on the Scottish Buildings at Risk Register.

Aberdeenshire Council is searching for a contractor to do urgent repairs on the bothy and have set aside £95,000 to do this.

Previously, the local authority had valued the works at £75,000 but this has increased.

The funding for this project has come from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund grant.

The council has launched the open tender to find a contractor to construct new slated roofing, stone pointing and repairs, rainwater systems and installation of new roof lights.

Work has already began on restoring the vinery and bothy but there are still concerns about the safety of the site.

Once it has been made safe and is wind and watertight, it is hoped a second phase of restoring the site can begin.

Scotland’s Association for Mental Health (SAMH) will be operating the project with hopes they can return the bothy to its former glory by growing fruit and vegetables there.

Banff councillor John Cox welcomed the start of the works and believes it will bring social and economic benefits to the region.

He said: “It is a historic building in the centre of town, so any investment in buildings like that is very much welcome.

“Any investment in Banff needs to help the community and this will do exactly that.

“Putting the building back into use will also improve the environmental aspect of Banff and I welcome this news.”