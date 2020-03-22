Contractor wanted for £700,000 revamp of north-east town centre street

The search is on for a contractor to upgrade a street in a north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to revamp Bridge Street in Banff with a raft of changes for the town centre thoroughfare.

Councillors gave the £700,000 proposals their backing at the end of last year.

Bridge Street will be improved to encourage more pedestrians to use it as well as being resurfaced and there would also be a new link from Bridge Street to the Temple View car park.

The scheme is part of the wider Banff improvement project and images outline the local authority’s vision for the future of the street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents sent out to prospective contractors as part of the tender for the upgrade said the changes will make Bridge Street “attractive” and “welcoming.”

It also said the revamp would make the area better for pedestrians.

The report said: “The proposals will see Bridge Street brought back to life by making it an attractive, welcoming street which is connected to the wider area.

“Pedestrians are currently confined to two narrow pavements on either side of a central road whose main function is to facilitate the movement of traffic and accommodate parked cars.

“The design captures the aspirational vision of an attractive, safe and pleasant environment by creating a street where pedestrians feel they can move freely anywhere and where drivers should feel they are a guest.”

There will also be new lighting and street furniture added to Bridge Street with benches and bicycle stands among the improvements.

The Temple View car park would also undergo changes with 37 parking spaces including two disabled bays.

It would feature a new electric charging point for electric vehicles as well.

The document produced by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council concluded the changes would boost the area.

It said: “The public realm on Bridge Street will be improved by creating a shared surface street which will reduce the conflict between vehicles and pedestrians by giving the priority to pedestrian movement.”

Bridge Street was closed for several months last year to allow another major regeneration project to be completed.

A derelict building was transformed into accommodation for the Smiddy Centre of Excellence for Silversmithing and Jewellery.

North East Scotland Preservation Trust were behind the scheme to transform two B-listed structures into townhouses for guests.

Bridge Street connects Low Street and Old Market Place and the narrow street is home to several shops including Ivy’s Emporium and Bridge Carpets.