Contractor in hot water for ‘mistakenly’ underpaying workers at giant Scottish wind project

An asset integrity firm with bases in Aberdeen has come under fire for claiming it “unintentionally” underpaid workers at a giant Scottish wind farm project.

Dutch firm Fugro Marine was contracted for survey work by SSE Renewables at the site of its 114-turbine Seagreen wind project planned off the coast of Montrose.

Contracts seen by Energy Voice show a number of non-EU workers hired on Fugro vessels were paid less than the National Minimum Wage while working in UK waters.

It is understood some are on a basic salary of only £3.40 an hour.