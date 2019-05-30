Contractor appointed for new north-east train station

Network Rail has appointed a contractor to build the north-east’s newest train station.

The rail body has appointed BAM Nuttall to construct the £14.5 million facility in Kintore.

It will connect the town to the rail network for the first time in 56 years.

Funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans, the new station will have step-free access between platforms through a footbridge with lifts.

Providing an interchange between rail and road, the station will have around 170 car parking spaces, bike storage and connect into the local bus network.

The station will be constructed over the next 12 months and is due to enter service in May 2020. All Aberdeen-Inverness trains will call at the station.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “This Scottish Government is committed to improving rail links across the country and this latest contract award is a milestone in doing so for people in the North East of Scotland.

“Our continued rail investment is providing new infrastructure, improved rolling stock, increased capacity and the enhanced timetables to deliver more services on the Aberdeen to Inverness route.

“This will make rail a more attractive travel choice, helping encourage more people out of their cars and onto trains.”

The original Kintore station opened in 1854 but was closed in 1964.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail Senior Sponsor, said: “The new Kintore station will reconnect the local community to the rail network for the first time in nearly six decades.

“BAM Nuttall, as the main contractor on the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project, is perfectly placed to deliver this new facility and we look forward to working closely with them to complete the work as quickly as possible.”