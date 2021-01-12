Contract awarded for north-east harbour repairs

Council chiefs have awarded a contract worth more than £1 million for long-awaited repairs at a Banff Harbour.

The contract is for the reinstatement of the Railway Jetty, which partially collapsed in 2017, and the strengthening of the East Pier.

Aberdeenshire Council has awarded the £1.3 million deal to Lochshell Ltd, while the scheme will be project-managed by Turner Townsend.

Work is expected to begin on January 18.

Councillor John Cox, chair of the Banff Harbour Advisory Committee, said: “This is a very welcome reconstruction of these facilities which I am sure will be greatly-appreciated by harbour users, the wider community and visitors to the area.

“Banff Harbour is a real asset for the town, providing facilities for many pleasure craft, hobby fishermen and commercial interests.

“Huge investment was made several years ago to convert the once renowned smelly harbour into a marina, therefore I look forward to the works progressing this year and safeguarding the safe use of our harbour for many years to come.”

Fellow councillor Doreen Mair, chair of the Banff and Buchan area committee, added: “Our harbours continue to play a significant role in supporting our local economy, so it’s tremendous to see such a significant project being undertaken at Banff.”