North-east pupils win national contest

Two north-east school pupils have won a national competition based on the First World War.

Poppyscotland, which provides support to the Armed Forces community, ran the Breaking News: War is Over initiative, which was open to P4-S3 pupils.

In the primary school category, Esme Forsyth and Eva Combe, P7 pupils at Newtonhill School, were crowned overall winners.

The children were asked to give a presentation on how they would report the end of the First World War.

Teacher Laura Morrice said: “We are all delighted and tremendously proud of Esme and Eva. The girls conducted their own research, script-writing and recording, and had so many ideas they were keen to try out.

“The Poppyscotland competition gave the girls a real focus for their World War One research and they worked incredibly hard to find out as much as possible about that historic day.”