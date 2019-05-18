Saturday, May 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east pupils win national contest

by Emma Morrice
18/05/2019, 3:25 pm
Esme Forsyth and Eva Combe from Newtonhill School, who won a Poppyscotland competition asking pupils to present how they would report the end of the First World War if it happened in the modern day
Esme Forsyth and Eva Combe from Newtonhill School, who won a Poppyscotland competition asking pupils to present how they would report the end of the First World War if it happened in the modern day
Send us a story

Two north-east school pupils have won a national competition based on the First World War.

Poppyscotland, which provides support to the Armed Forces community, ran the Breaking News: War is Over initiative, which was open to P4-S3 pupils.

In the primary school category, Esme Forsyth and Eva Combe, P7 pupils at Newtonhill School, were crowned overall winners.

The children were asked to give a presentation on how they would report the end of the First World War.

Teacher Laura Morrice said: “We are all delighted and tremendously proud of Esme and Eva. The girls conducted their own research, script-writing and recording, and had so many ideas they were keen to try out.

“The Poppyscotland competition gave the girls a real focus for their World War One research and they worked incredibly hard to find out as much as possible about that historic day.”

Breaking