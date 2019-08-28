Contactless payment to be rolled out to more north-east car parks

Contactless payment options are to be extended in three north-east car parks in preparation for a new fee structure.

The technology is being installed in an additional 11 machines across Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven, ahead of changes to pay and display car parks which take effect from Sunday.

All 41 pay and display machines in Aberdeenshire will be upgraded to allow the payments by the end of April. The majority of parking in the area will continue to be free.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Infrastructure services committee chairman Councillor Peter Argyle said: “With more and more of us using digital means to pay for everyday transactions, we hope the contactless payment options at our pay and display car parks will be a welcome convenience for many.”

The new payment option is part of an investment the authority promised to make for the new fee structure.