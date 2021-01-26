Consultation to take place over new Aberdeen house plans

Members of the public are being given the chance to have their say on plans for a major housing development in an Aberdeen community.

Drum Property Group will be holding an online consultation event from noon on Wednesday on its proposals to build up to 350 new homes on the Causewayend site, off Scotstown Road and behind the existing Ashwood and Woodcroft development.

An interactive exhibition, it will allow participants to view the proposals for Causewayend.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, it is unable to go ahead in person, therefore will be held as a live event instead.

The developer is hoping to receive feedback before submitting a planning application to Aberdeen City Council.

It said that the site, located off Scotstown Road, the B997, is a “very well-connected site that would provide a natural and well sustainable extension of the existing Middleton Park.”

It added that it would contribute to effective housing land supply across the city, and create a “sensitive residential development reflecting the area’s natural landscape, feel and sense of community with access to open green space with low impact on the local environment.”

Drum Property Group also added that it would work in close partnership with local people, groups and businesses throughout all stages of the consultation process.

No designs have yet been made public, as the firm is still in the early stages, having submitted a proposal of application notice in November.

Steve Crawford, regional planning director for agent Halliday Fraser Munro, agents for the development, said: “Given the continued uncertainties surrounding Covid-19, to support the proposal of application notice, Drum will create an online consultation model following the Scottish Government and local planning guidelines for public consultation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The model will mirror Drum’s usual public exhibition format by combining simple and straightforward access to well-laid-out public information with interactive consultation techniques – geared to both answering specific questions and addressing key clarification points as well as the submission of formal feedback surveys.”

Meanwhile, residents of the Ashwood and Woodcroft area have encouraged as many people living in the area as possible to be part of the consultation process.

A letter which has been circulated in the area and online states: “This is an area that many of us use for exercise for ourselves and our pets. It is also green belt land and a corridor for local wildlife.

“We urge you all to take part in the Developers Online Consultation. They have stated they will be available to answer questions which have been emailed beforehand.”

An action group on Facebook has also been started.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://www.causewayendconsultation.com between 12pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

Once the event is finished, any comments or queries can also be emailed to causewayendconsultation@hfm.co.uk or completed online via the website.

Feedback will be accepted until 5pm on Wednesday, February 10.

It follows as a number of other housing developments are underway in Bridge of Don.

As well as homes being built at Grandhome, plans in principal for 550 houses have also been approved for the Cloverhill site, north of the AECC, which is also proposed to include a sports pitch, community facilities and retail space for a convenience store, café and hairdresser.

Meanwhile, there is also plans currently waiting to be discussed by Aberdeen City Council for the former Silverburn House, which would see 100-150 homes built on the old Baker Hughes site, alongside shops and food and drink premises.