Consultation to be held on proposed new taxi charges in north-east

North-east residents are being encouraged to participate in a consultation on proposed new taxi charges.

Local authorities are required by law to review the charging scale every 18 months.

Aberdeenshire Council has consulted with the trade and developed a scale for the public’s consideration which represents a 3% increase on the current arrangements.

The consultation, which ends on July 1, is being conducted via Survey Monkey, with email responses also being accepted.

The changes include an amendment to the airport charge which would allow taxi drivers to recoup the full cost of pick-ups and drop-offs should this change during the lifetime of the fare scale, and an increase in terms of the unacceptable mess charge which may be applied from £50 to £100.

Anyone wishing to make representations with regard to the proposals, which apply to taxis only and not to private hire cars, may do so electronically here or by completing the online survey

You can also make representations by emailing licensingpolicyreview@aberdeenshire.gov.uk