Consultation to be held on new north-east cycle path

Public opinions are being sought on potential new routes for a cycle and pedestrian route.

Following the successful completion of the Inverurie to Kintore shared-use path, Aberdeenshire Council is now seeking views on two potential routes for a cycle and pedestrian link between Kintore and Blackburn.

The survey is available online until March 29.

Paper surveys are also available from various locations including Kintore Library, Kemnay Academy, The Crafty Cafe in Kintore and the Kinellar Hall in Blackburn.

The options are listed on the survey with the advantages also listed for both. To respond online, visit https://bit.ly/3ae7nfI