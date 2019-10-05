Consultation over Aberdeen site for low emission zone

Residents across the city are due to be consulted early next year over plans to introduce a low emission zone.

Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh have all committed to introducing the zones by 2020, with one already implemented in Glasgow in December last year.

Aberdeen City Council is working in partnership with other local and national partners to determine the best location for the zone to operate and plans to consult the public on the proposals by early next year.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our ability to formally declare and enforce a low emission zone (LEZ) is reliant on the progress of the Transport (Scotland) Bill through Parliament and, following that, preparation of the necessary regulations and guidance.

“Both Aberdeen City Council’s city centre traffic model and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s air quality model use pre-AWPR data.

“As these models will be used to test different LEZ options – they need to be brought up to date so the data we use to base decisions on is current and robust.

“Revised models should be complete early next year.”

Aberdeen City Council was successful in an application to Transport Scotland’s LEZ support fund to continue with the process of determining the optimum fit for an LEZ in Aberdeen.

The council spokesman added: “The funding is being used to support model development, engagement and appraisal.

“Stakeholder engagement has begun and will inform LEZ option development and appraisal.

“At this stage we are engaging with those stakeholders most likely to be impacted by a LEZ – including business groups and transport providers – before full public and stakeholder engagement early in 2020.”

Last year a survey found 13 Aberdeen locations with illegal levels of toxic nitrogen dioxide pollution.

A new funding scheme was announced earlier this week to help prepare for introduction of the zones across Scotland’s four largest cities.

The new retrofitting fund will provide targeted grant funding of £1.09 million in 2019-20 for taxis, heavy goods vehicles and micro-businesses.

Depending on uptake, funding is expected to increase every year until 2021-22, with figures confirmed through the normal spending review process.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “For taxi drivers, or micro-businesses which rely on their own vans to operate in Scotland’s cities, we are offering financial support which will enable them to comply with new standards on emissions to improve air quality.

“The retrofitting fund opens later this month and I’d encourage interested businesses and black cab drivers to register on the LEZ website for more information.”