Consultation over north-east train station accessibility improvements to be carried out

A consultation event looking at potential improvements to a north-east train station takes place next week.

Insch rail station is the only facility in the region without step-free access to both platforms.

Earlier this year, the North East Scotland Regional Transport Partnership (Nestrans) secured funding from Transport Scotland’s local rail development fund to prepare a transport study to assess options to improve accessibility at the station. Nestrans wants to speak to locals about the issues they face at the station and solutions to be fed into the consultation.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of Nestrans, said: “We believe that everyone should have equal access to the rail network, whether they have mobility difficulties, need to use a wheelchair or wish to take children in a pushchair.

“There has been real concern over access to Insch station for a number of years and Nestrans have been working with partners to ensure we can come to a solution.

“This is a crucial piece of work to determine the untapped potential in and around Insch.

“I would encourage members of the community to come along, see the possibilities and let us know their views.”

The event takes place at the platform two waiting room at Insch railway station on Monday October 28 between 2pm and 7pm.