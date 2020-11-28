Plans are under way to launch public consultations over the future of three north-east primary schools.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee will discuss two reports relating to the relocation of schools to the new Peterhead Community Campus.

Councillors are being asked to authorise consultations on the relocation of the Anna Ritchie School, and another on the merger of Dales Park and Meethill Schools, all in Peterhead.

The Peterhead Community Campus was given the go-ahead in 2018 as part of the council’s capital plan, with the site at Kinmundy approved in 2019.

In October, the education and children’s services committee agreed to adopt the proposal to relocate Peterhead Academy to the new community campus at Kinmundy.

Both statutory consultations must run for at least 30 days during term-time and could be held between December 7 and February 26.

Pupils have already been shown what new facilities may look like, with engagement sessions held with parents.

A report on the Dales Park and Meethill campus which will be discussed by councillors states: “On completion of the new community campus at Kinmundy it is anticipated that teaching and support staff based at Dales Park and Meethill school will transfer to the new school.

“A positive impact has been identified for younger people. The replacement merger of Dales Park and Meethill Schools will address issues relating to condition and suitability of existing buildings.

“Pupils will have access to enhanced resources and a 21st Century learning and teaching environment which extends the curriculum, facilitates community collaboration, and inspires achievement and attainment.

“The new school will have a positive sustainability implication. As sustainability is the key factor in the new school design, the design itself, construction and operation will be environmentally and energy-efficient, contributing directly to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“The council ensure that where possible any procured items can be in use for as long as possible and then reused, repaired and recycled in order to reduce any negative impact on our environment.”

Meetings were held with parents, carers and staff of Anna Ritchie School last year to look at incorporating it within the campus, and a workshop session was arranged in January this year to further explore the options.

Parents, carers and staff had a “strong feeling” that the school should relocate rather than merge with other schools at the campus.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors, adds: “As a result, officers further explored the relocation of Anna Ritchie School to Kinmundy retaining its identity in a purpose-built area of the campus.

“A negative impact, which can be mitigated, has been identified for younger people and people with complex needs. However, the replacement of Anna Ritchie School will address issues relating to condition and suitability of the existing outdated building and facilities.

“There will be improved access to curriculum, information, environment and opportunities to ensure that children and young people with complex needs are included, engaged and involved in education.”