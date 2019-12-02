Consultation on major plans for homes in Aberdeen community

A public consultation event is to be held this week into plans for a major housing development in an Aberdeen community.

Bancon Homes, along with Dr William Guild’s Managers, intends to apply for planning permission in principle for a major residential and retail development on open space to the south of North Deeside Road in Milltimber.

The applicants were informed by Aberdeen City Council that further consultation would be required and an event has now been organised on Wednesday.

A consultation will be held at the Deeside Christian Fellowship on Binghill Drive between 2 and 7pm.

Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “Our aim is to create a highly desirable community which fits in the existing landscape and we welcome the local community’s view in shaping the development of the masterplan.”

As well as the residential and retail section of the plans, the development would also include associated infrastructure, access, landscaping, drainage and open space.

It is not yet known how many homes would be included in the application.

Details of further consultation events to be held at Milltimber School and the community centre will be revealed in due course.