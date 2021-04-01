Consultation launched to improve north-east coast

People are being urged to have their say on what could improve the north-east coast.

The East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP) is inviting anyone who lives or works near the sea in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to tell them the issues affecting them and what could be done to improve our maritime area.

The group have said the idea could be anything from how to help the tourism sector, encourage wildlife or how to enjoy time by the seaside.

A report by the partnership is aimed at helping to inform planners of the future but also looking at opportunities that could be delivered now.

The document highlights current activities at the coast, problems and opportunities and suggests further work to help better understand these issues.

EGCP report author Ian Hay said: “The coast is key to the people of the North East of Scotland, whether it be for work or simply for enjoyment. However, there is so much activity it can be hard to keep track of what is happening.”

David R. Green, EGCP chair and director, said: “In order to understand this vibrant region and plan for the future, the Key Issues for the Coast report has been developed and we would be keen to get your views.”

EGCP wants to hear from people involved in the fishing industry, energy industry and tourism.

Their report is out for consultation until May 15 and can be found at www.egcp.scot.

Any comments or feedback can be sent to ian.hay@egcp.org.uk and will be included in an action plan.