Consultation launched to help shape future of north-east harbours

A consultation process is now under way to help shape the future of three north-east harbours.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for people to give their views on a series of possible projects for Stonehaven, Johnshaven and Gourdon harbours.

It is hoped the South Aberdeenshire Harbours Improvement Plan and projects will capture external funding to improve the ports and facilities, supporting the traditional fishing industry in the north-east and other local businesses, as well as tourism.

Work is being undertaken in association with consultants Ironside Farrar, with a range of different ideas developed.

Members of the public are being encouraged to give their views in order to further shape the proposals. Responses received will be analysed and considered when completing the final improvement plan.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee councillor Peter Argyle said: “Our harbours support a wide range of commercial and leisure interests which are hugely-important to the areas they serve.

“However, it is vital we continue to look for external funding streams to improve our harbours, plan ahead and look to develop innovative new projects to ensure they remain viable and fit-for-purpose in the future.”

Some of the projects suggested for Stonehaven include investing in existing infrastructure such as the buoys, lights and safety railings, invest in new signage, upgrade the harbour master’s office, make improvements to support the fishing industry and review fishing boat operations.

In Gourdon and Johnshaven, suggestions include improvements to support local residents such as clarifying parking enforcement and regulations, improve seating, bins, fencing and lighting, a major maintenance upgrade, upgrade pavements and surfaces, as well as a review of public toilet facilities and parking.

Infrastructure services committee vice-chairman Councillor John Cox added: “Our string of harbours and marinas round the Aberdeenshire coast are hugely important not just for harbour users – whether commercial or leisure – but are, of course, a great attraction for visitors locally and from far afield.

“It is vital we listen to these people to maximise these assets, so this consultation is very important to capture as many comments and ideas to develop the long-term prosperity of the communities they serve.”

The consultation will run until August 28.

It can be accessed at www.aberdeenshireharbours.co.uk/news/ship