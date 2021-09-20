Consultation launched on travel improvements in south Aberdeenshire

Residents in the north-east have been invited to share their views on options to improve travel arrangements in the region.

Nestrans has launched an online survey to study transport problems and opportunities between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

The partnership is looking to identify options that will encourage more people to choose a more sustainable way of travel, such as walking, cycling or using public transport.

Funded by Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund, the study will investigate rail options – including the potential for new stations south of Aberdeen.

Plans also include possible improvements to the active travel in the region, as well as bus networks.

Nestrans chairwoman Sandra Macdonald is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this “excellent” opportunity and share their opinion.

She said: “I’d encourage everyone who lives or travels within the area to take part in the consultation.

“This survey provides an excellent opportunity to share your views on the existing network.

“We also want to hear how you plan to travel along this corridor in the future, and what we can do to improve what is available for sustainable and active travel.”

The survey will be open for four weeks from September 20 until October 18.