Consultation launched on plans to change road near Aberdeen city centre school

Aberdeen City Council have begun a public consultation on potential changes to the road beside Robert Gordon’s College at Schoolhill.

Under the local authority’s plans it would only be accessed by school parents dropping off or picking up pupils.

As part of the pilot project, the blue badge parking spaces would be moved to alongside the Academy Shopping Centre. Access would remain to the College quadrangle.

It is proposed the changes would start in January for six months and then a review would take place.

The area experiences a high volume of vehicles and there can be significant tailbacks, particularly when people are using the inset road for school drop-off and collection times along with other vehicles.

In addition, the waiting restrictions are often abused at other times of the day – motorists can park or drop and collect people using the nearby multi-storey car parks.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Schoolhill is home to an important range of uses including the Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Opportunity North East Business Hub, the Triple Kirks residential redevelopment as well as a daily community of about 2,000 pupils and staff at Robert Gordon’s College.

“It is important that the place functions well for everyone including this broad range of regular users as well as people who visit the area for nearby shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes and the Belmont Cinema.

“I’d encourage people who use the area to take part in the consultation as we’d like a wide a range of views as possible for the proposed pilot project.”

The consultation, which finishes on December 10, is available to view at https://bit.ly/35H8CVr