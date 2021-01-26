Consultation held into potential merger of north-east east school

A consultation event to discuss the potential move of a north-east school to a new community campus has taken place.

It has been proposed that the Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead is moved to the new community campus at Kinmundy, with consultation ongoing to gather feedback from the public until February 26.

Aberdeenshire Council held the virtual event via Microsoft Teams, inviting all stakeholders as well as parents, carers and school staff to discuss any comments or concerns they might have.

Anne Marie Davies Macleod, quality improvement manager (ASN) at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This consultation proposes to discontinue education provision at the existing Anna Ritchie with effect from July 2025. Existing and future pupils can continue their education at the new Peterhead Community Campus located at Kinmundy Road from August 2025.

“These are the current planned completion date. The plan is to create a purpose-built Anna Ritchie School for ages four through to 18.

“The replacement Anna Ritchie School will be delivered using the accommodation model developed for St Andrews School at Inverurie Community Campus and will be fully accessible and specially designed and equipped with modern solutions to meet needs.”

One of the questions raised during the online event was whether there would be outdoor space for those attending the school and whether this would be exclusive to Anna Ritchie pupils.

Maxine Booth, quality improvement manager of learning estates at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This is an important question, one that was asked in the engagement sessions we had, not just in the amount of space, but how much view other people would have of that space.

“We’ve already flagged that up to initial thoughts on design, the position of where the school is in relation to the rest of the building. As a whole campus, the outdoors is going to be a huge aspect. We don’t just want the outside to be tarmac, we absolutely want it developed to provide as many learning spaces as we can.

“That is where the staff and parents of Anna Ritchie can be involved. It is something we feel is lacking in our other new builds and it’s something we want to get right for Peterhead.”

Councillor Diane Beagrie also asked if it would be possible for parents and carers to go and see the Inverurie Community Campus to have a look at St Andrews School’s facilities when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, which Ms Booth said would be the case.

Meanwhile, a statutory consultation will take place on February 3 at 6.30pm for Dales Park and Meethill Schools, which are proposed to be merged and moved to Peterhead Community Campus.

Any questions ahead of the Dales Park and Meethill meeting can be submitted to LearningEstates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk, with any further feedback also able to be submitted by email.

People can also submit feedback via mail to Aberdeenshire Council’s Gordon House building in Inverurie.