Consultation for major housing development in Aberdeen takes place virtually

The first major housing development consultation for Aberdeen has taken place online.

The Comer Group hopes to build up to 150 homes on the land at Leggart Brae, south of Deeside Brae.

If approved, the site just south of the B9077 Bridge of Dee to Maryculter road and west of the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, would see a mix of high-quality family homes and associated facilities built.

The site was one of three new areas included in Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan.

However, it has already met objections from Aberdeenshire Council, which plans to make a formal representation to the city as part of its consultation process.

If approved, it would be the company’s first investment in Scotland.

The developers invited members of the public to take part in an online consultation yesterday (Thursday) from 4pm until 8pm.

Taking place on its dedicated website leggartbrae.com, people could use a live chat feature to ask the team behind the plans questions about the site.

Alternatively, a questionnaire is also still available to be carried out via the website.

Brian Comer, chairman of Comer Group UK said: “We welcomed the opportunity, during yesterday evening’s online consultation, to respond to comments and questions about the Leggart Brae proposals.

“Whilst it was disappointing we were not able to hold traditional physical public exhibitions, it is important that all those with an interest in the proposals have an opportunity to view, and importantly comment on, the proposals. Key points raised included comments on house types and parking, as well as the various road access options that we are seeking feedback on.

‘’The project website containing information on the proposals, as well as an online questionnaire to allow further public comments to be submitted, will be available to view until Friday 28th August.’’

The questionnaire asks residents what attracted them to the area originally, as well as what people generally value about the site, and what it needs.

Members of the public are also being asked what access option to the site they prefer, and the ways that they typically travel via cycle and on foot around the surrounding area.

Developers are looking to ascertain whether there would be support for a new bridge over the River Dee, which although does not form part of the application, is something the firm is looking into.