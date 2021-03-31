Show Links
Consultation begins on the proposed lease of a north-east Vinery

by Sochima Iroh
31/03/2021, 10:52 am Updated: 31/03/2021, 11:08 am
© Supplied by Aberdeenshire counciBanff Vinery Project

Aberdeenshire Council has begun a consultation on proposals to lease The Vinery at Banff to Aberdeen Foyer.

The council had received second stage funding from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund of  £663,768 to continue developing The Vinery Project.

It secured the first phase funding of £242,832 in May 2019 and used it to kickstart the project.

The consultation has until May 25 to seek the community’s approval for an initial lease period of 25 years.

