Consultation begins into 99 new homes for Aberdeen neighbourhood

Plans to build 99 new council homes in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen have reached the public consultation stage.

The development, located on a site that has belonged to both Craighill Primary and Beechwood School, forms part of an Aberdeen City Council programme aiming to build 2,000 council or affordable homes across the city.

It aims to include homes of various sizes and types, with pedestrian-focused shared surface streets, parking and both public and private open spaces.

The progress on the project comes around a week after councillors agreed to move forward with three developer-led sites in Auchmill Road, Grandhome and Cloverhill which will include more than 700 homes.

The larger programme includes another development in the same area, also built on the site of a now-demolished school: Kincorth Academy on Kincorth Circle, which closed in 2018.

Further council homes are also earmarked for sites in Tillydrone, Greenferns Landward and Kaimhill, while more than 800 homes have already been built or are under construction at Manor Walk, Smithfield, Summerhill, and Wellheads.

The consultation into the Craighill development is being held online, rather than at a public exhibition, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It closes on December 2, and can be viewed here.