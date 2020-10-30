Consultant lends expertise to north-east railway extension project

An environmental consultant has been lending a hand to get a north-east railway to revamp on track.

Gavin Elrick works with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) but has been spending time helping to extend the Royal Deeside Railway near Banchory.

In his day job, he provides advice on soil and water issues and was asked to help out the levels for a new section of track.

The Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society was formed in 1998 to restore the former line, from the Aberdeen Joint station to the former Ballater Railway Station, as a working railway.

Volunteers have since rebuilt the line from Milton of Crathes, home to the railway’s main station, to West Lodge on the outskirts of Banchory, where a second railway platform named Riverside Halt has been built.

Gavin has assisted in laying the railway tracks into the platform at the correct height.

He said: “I was approached via my son Ellis, who in his spare time helps in the restoration of the railway.

“They wanted someone to help set out the levels for a new section of track, and I was able to use SAC survey equipment to do this.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant no passenger trains have been able to operate along the railway this year.

The Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society is currently appealing for donations to reinstate their services for the 2021 season.

Volunteers at the charity hope to secure between £15,000 and £20,000 to cover essential costs associated with running the trains, including insurance.

Anyone who would like to donate towards the fundraising campaign can donate via the link on the charity’s website at www.deeside-railway.co.uk

Alternatively, members of the public can contact saveourservices@deeside-railway.co.uk to organise a donation.